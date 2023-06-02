Photography

In photos: The scene following a deadly collision of trains in India

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 2, 2023

At least 120 people were killed and more than 800 injured in a train collision in eastern India on Friday, official told local media outlets — figures expected to climb. After the accident, many people remain trapped inside train cars and under the wreckage.

June 2

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district of Orissa, India.

June 2

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”

June 2

People inspect the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district.

June 2

More than 700 disaster response, police and rescue personnel have been deployed to the crash, according to local media.

June 2

People try to escape from toppled car. The train crash already appears to rank among the worst railway accidents in India’s history.

June 2

The death toll is “increasing as there are a lot of serious injuries, head injuries,” Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, told Agence France-Presse. “A very sad incident, and the prognosis is not good.”

