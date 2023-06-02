In photos: The scene following a deadly collision of trains in India

Photography
At least 120 people were killed and more than 800 injured in a train collision in eastern India on Friday, official told local media outlets — figures expected to climb. After the accident, many people remain trapped inside train cars and under the wreckage.
At least 207 dead, more than 900 injured in India train crash
