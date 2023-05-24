In photos: Remembering Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’

Photography
Tina Turner, singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” died May 24 at 83.
Gerald Martineau/THE WASHINGTON POST
AP
Echoes/Redferns
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook