In photos: Remembering Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’

By Washington Post Staff | May 24, 2023

Tina Turner, singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ‘70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” died May 24 at 83.

Gerald Martineau/THE WASHINGTON POST

1966

Tina and Ike Turner perform on stage.

AP

Turner in the mid-1970s.

Echoes/Redferns

Oct. 15, 1972

Turner performs in Washington, D.C.

Gerald Martineau/THE WASHINGTON POST

Oct. 24, 1975

Turner performs live at the Hammersmith Odeon in London.

David Redfern/Redferns

Sept. 2, 1984

Turner performs her current hit song "What's Love Got to Do With It" in Los Angeles.

Phil Ramey/AP

Jan. 28, 1985

Turner at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Nick Ut/AP

Aug. 28, 1986

Turner poses next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Nick Ut/AP

March 30, 1987

Turner performs on tour at the Palais Omnisports in Paris.

Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 18, 1989

Mick Jagger and Turner perform during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York.

Reuters

Sept. 1993

Turner sings during a performance.

Mark Baker/Reuters

July 5, 1996

Turner performs during her "Wildest Dream" tour concert in Basel, Switzerland.

Reuters

Dec. 4, 2005

President Bush congratulates Turner during a reception for the Kennedy Center Honors in the East Room of the White House. The other honorees are, from left, singer Tony Bennett, dancer Suzanne Farrell, actor Julie Harris and actor Robert Redford.

The White House/Reuters

April 1, 2005

Turner, right, rehearses for a concert to honor the 200th birth anniversary of Hans Christian Andersen in Copenhagen, Denmark.

John Mcconnico/AP

Feb. 10, 2008

Turner, right, performs with Beyonce at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 1, 2008

Turner performs during her tour at The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Orlin Wagner/AP

Nov. 23, 2008

Turner performs for a sold out crowd at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

MARVIN JOSEPH/THE WASHINGTON POST

March 3, 2009

Turner performs at the O2 Arena in London.

Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Dec. 11, 2011

Turner and her band performs at the Credit Suisse Sports Awards in Zurich, Switzerland.

Steffen Schmidt/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook