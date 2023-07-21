In photos: Remembering the life and career of the singer Tony Bennett

Photography
Tony Bennett, a singer of the pre-rock school and a tuxedo-clad throwback whose career faltered in the 1960s and ’70s, and who then soared into a second-time-around stardom in the 1990s without changing his classic style, and won 19 Grammy Awards, died July 21 in New York City at age 96.
MARK J. TERRILL/AP
AP
AP
Bob Dear/AP
Bob Wands/AP
AP
AP
Harry Harris/AP
Bocklett/AP
KAYE/AP
Dave Pickoff/AP
NICK UT/AP
Jeff Reinking/AP
Bob Child/AP
Barbara Crownover/AP
Mark D. Phillips/AP
Hans Deryk/AP
Doug Wilson/AP
Mark J. Terrill
ERIC DRAPER/THE WHITE HOUSE/AP
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Matt Sayles/AP
Charles Sykes/AP
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Exploring The Arts
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook