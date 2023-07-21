Photography

In photos: Remembering the life and career of the singer Tony Bennett

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 21, 2023

Tony Bennett, a singer of the pre-rock school and a tuxedo-clad throwback whose career faltered in the 1960s and ’70s, and who then soared into a second-time-around stardom in the 1990s without changing his classic style, and won 19 Grammy Awards, died July 21 in New York City at age 96.

MARK J. TERRILL/AP

Oct. 4, 1951.

Singer Tony Bennett is approached by autograph seekers as he leaves a performance.

AP

June 23, 1960

Bennett in performance.

AP

March 8, 1968

Bennett and Sandra Grant during a reception at the Hilton hotel in London during his concert tour. During the reception, Bennett announced that he and Grant planned to marry when his divorce from Patricia Beech became final.

Bob Dear/AP

June 3, 1969

Bennett paints a city scene in his New York apartment.

Bob Wands/AP

Jan. 14, 1972

Bennett with his second wife, Sandra, and their 22-month-old daughter, Joanna, in London. Bennett and his first wife were divorced in 1971.

AP

May 4, 1972

Bennett in Berkeley Square in London, where he was filming his own television series.

AP

Nov. 11, 1974

Bennett sits in a recording booth at Regent Studios in New York while recording for AT&T.

Harry Harris/AP

June 25, 1976

Bennett is accompanied by the pianist Bill Evans at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan on the opening night of the Newport Jazz Festival.

Dec. 1, 1979

Bennett, center, visits backstage at the St. James Theater in New York with cast members of the “1940s Radio Hour”: Arny Freeman, left; Crissy Wilzaf; and Jeff Keller, right.

Bocklett/AP

March 8, 1981

From left, the actress and singer Anita Gillette, the musician Chuck Berry, Bennett and the jazz musician Lionel Hampton attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in Manhattan.

KAYE/AP

Oct. 11, 1981

Bennett waves to the crowd outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral during the Columbus Day parade in Manhattan.

Dave Pickoff/AP

April 25, 1983

Bennett receives a pair of kisses from his daughter Antonia, 9, and the actor/comic Red Buttons in Beverly Hills after receiving the Susie Humanitarian Award from the Eddie Cantor Charitable Foundation.

NICK UT/AP

May 2, 1984

San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein and Bennett, who sang “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” hang on to the outside of a cable car.

Jeff Reinking/AP

May 17, 1985

Bennett after being presented with an official statement by Gov. William A. O’Neill, right, proclaiming “Tony Bennett Day” in Connecticut in a ceremony at the state Capitol in Hartford.

Bob Child/AP

Jan. 4, 1986

The singer Ray Charles and Bennett at the Larabee Studios in Los Angeles.

Barbara Crownover/AP

April 26, 1990

Bennett and the jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald sing a duet to close the evening at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. Earlier, Bennett arrived with a cake to help celebrate Fitzgerald’s 73rd birthday.

Mark D. Phillips/AP

Jan. 29, 1995

Bennett and Patti LaBelle entertain the crowd during halftime at Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami.

Hans Deryk/AP

Feb. 9, 1995

President Bill Clinton talks with Bennett as first lady Hillary Clinton looks on during a White House state dinner in honor of German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Doug Wilson/AP

March 1, 1995

Bennett displays his two Grammy awards backstage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. He won album of the year for “MTV Unplugged” and best traditional pop vocal performance for “MTV Unplugged.”

Mark J. Terrill

Dec. 4, 2005

Bennett, left, the dancer Suzanne Farrell, the actress Julie Harris and the actor Robert Redford look on as President George W. Bush congratulates the singer Tina Turner during a reception for the Kennedy Center honorees in the East Room of the White House.

ERIC DRAPER/THE WHITE HOUSE/AP

Dec. 4, 2006

Bennett accepts the century award from Stevie Wonder at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Dec. 2, 2007

From left, Busta Rhymes, Fergie, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, will.i.am and Bennett are seen onstage during “Movies Rock: A Celebration of Music in Film” at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/AP

Sept. 18, 2011

Bennett with, from left, daughter Joanna Bennett, wife Susan Crow and daughter Antonia Bennett at his 85th birthday gala in New York.

Charles Sykes/AP

Feb. 8, 2015

Bennett and Lady Gaga perform during the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Sept. 28, 2015

Bennett performs at the 9th annual “Exploring The Arts” gala, founded by Bennett and his wife, Susan, at Cipriani in Manhattan.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Exploring The Arts

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook