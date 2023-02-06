Photography

Photos: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria, kills hundreds

By Morgan Coates | Feb 6, 2023

A powerful earthquake killed hundreds and toppled numerous buildings in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

IHA

Rescuers try to reach residents trapped under buildings in Adana, Turkey, on Monday.

IHA

IHA

The search for survivors is ongoing, with emergency services and civilians scraping through the rubble.

IHA

Rescuers carry a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building in Adana.

IHA/AP

IHA/AP

People try to reach victims under rubble in Diyarbakir, Turkey.

Refik Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Refik Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A rescuer scrambles over what's left of a building in war-torn Azaz, Syria.

Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

A man carries an injured child from the rubble of a building in Azaz.

Reuters TV

Reuters TV

A collapsed building in the Syrian town of Azmarin, in Idlib province.

Ghaith Alsayed/AP

Ghaith Alsayed/AP

Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country.

Ghaith Alsayed/AP

The aftermath in Diyarbakir, Turkey, about 60 miles north of the Syrian border.

Sertac Kayar/Reuters

Sertac Kayar/Reuters

Emergency workers search for victims under a collapsed building in Diyarbakir.

Deniz Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Deniz Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Syrian rescuer carries a child out of rubble in Zardana, about 25 miles west of Aleppo.

Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP/Getty Images

Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP/Getty Images

A girl awaits treatment at a hospital in Azaz.

Nayef Al-Aboud/AFP/Getty Images

Nayef Al-Aboud/AFP/Getty Images

Wreckage in Azaz.

Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

A child waits for treatment at the Bab al-Hawa Hospital in Idlib province, near the border with Turkey.

Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images

Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images

Turkish emergency workers help a victim in Diyarbakir.

Refik Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Refik Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More from the Post

7.8-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in southern Turkey, Syria

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Morgan Coates