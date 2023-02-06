Photos: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria, kills hundreds

Photography
A powerful earthquake killed hundreds and toppled numerous buildings in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.
IHA
IHA
The search for survivors is ongoing, with emergency services and civilians scraping through the rubble.
IHA
IHA/AP
Refik Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters
Reuters TV
Ghaith Alsayed/AP
Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country.
Ghaith Alsayed/AP
Sertac Kayar/Reuters
Deniz Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP/Getty Images
Nayef Al-Aboud/AFP/Getty Images
Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters
Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images
Refik Tekin/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Photo editing by Morgan Coates