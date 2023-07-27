In photos: At least five dead as Typhoon Doksuri floods the Philippines

Photography
At least five people were killed and tens of thousands displaced as Typhoon Doksuri brought violent winds and rain to the northern Philippines.
Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP
Despite slightly weakening before making landfall near Fuga Island on the northern tip of the Philippines on Wednesday, Doksuri — known locally as Egay — caused mass flooding and landslides on the island nation already facing significant threats from rising sea levels, according to the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday.
Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP
The typhoon has since continued northward and is expected to make landfall again in southern China on Friday, forcing residents of Fujian province and nearby Taiwan to brace for the storm.
Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP
Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP
Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
AFP/Getty Images
AP
AP
AFP/Getty Images
Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP
Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Aaron Favila/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han