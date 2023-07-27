Photography

In photos: At least five dead as Typhoon Doksuri floods the Philippines

By Jintak Han | Jul 27, 2023

At least five people were killed and tens of thousands displaced as Typhoon Doksuri brought violent winds and rain to the northern Philippines.

Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP

Despite slightly weakening before making landfall near Fuga Island on the northern tip of the Philippines on Wednesday, Doksuri — known locally as Egay — caused mass flooding and landslides on the island nation already facing significant threats from rising sea levels, according to the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday.

Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP

The typhoon has since continued northward and is expected to make landfall again in southern China on Friday, forcing residents of Fujian province and nearby Taiwan to brace for the storm.

Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP

July 26 | Manila, Philippines

A villager collects materials that Typhoon Doksuri washed ashore on Manila Bay.

Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 26 | Manila, Philippines

Flooding in the Baseco district.

Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

July 26 | Laoag City, Philippines

Residents secure their boats in a swollen river.

Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP

Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP

July 26 | Manila, Philippines

People carry bags of rice as they wait for disaster relief.

Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

July 25 | Manila, Philippines

Passengers at the Port of Manila take shelter in the North Port Passenger Terminal as they are stranded by canceled ferry trips.

Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

July 26 | Cagayan, Philippines

First responders cut an uprooted tree blocking a road in Santa Ana.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

July 26 | Baguio City, Philippines

A landslide caused a road to collapse.

AP

AP

July 26 | Baguio City, Philippines

Fallen trees block a road.

AP

AP

July 25 | Ilagan, Philippines

A farmer leads his water buffalo to safety in preparation for Typhoon Doksuri.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

July 26 | Laoag, Philippines

Emergency workers rescue pigs from floodwaters.

Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP

Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz/AP

July 26 | Manila, Philippines

Children walk along the Navotas sea wall.

Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

July 27 | Metro Manila, Philippines

A man looks at a flooded riverside park in Marikina.

Aaron Favila/AP

Aaron Favila/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han