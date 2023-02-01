Photography

Photos: The scene during the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 1, 2023

The funeral of Tyre Nichols included a eulogy from the Rev. Al Sharpton and remarks by Ben Crump, the civil rights lawyer representing Nichols’s family. Vice President Harris also attend the service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, along with families of other victims of police violence.

Andrew Nelles/AP

Nichols, 29, was stopped by police over an alleged traffic violation and died three days after the Jan. 7 beating. Videos were released Friday, leading to protests and putting a national spotlight on Memphis police.

Andrew Nelles/AP

Feb. 1

Tyre Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, center, walks with her husband Rodney Wells, center right, and attorney Ben Crump, center left, to the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Feb. 1

People arrive at the Church for Tyre's funeral service.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Feb. 1

Mourners arrive for the funeral.

Jeff Roberson/AP

Jeff Roberson/AP

Feb. 1

People prepare enter the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church before the funeral.

Jeff Roberson/AP

Jeff Roberson/AP

Feb. 1

Filmmaker Spike Lee arrives at the church.

Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images

Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 1

People arrive at the church.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Feb. 1

Images of Tyre are displayed inside the church.

Reuters

Reuters

Feb. 1

The casket of Tyre Nichols is seen inside Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for his funeral.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb.. 1

The Celebration Choir performs during the service.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

RowVaughn Wells stops in front her son's casket.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Musicians perform at the beginning of the funeral.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Wells, accompanied by husband Rodney, cries at the funeral.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Rev. Al Sharpton stands in the front of the sanctuary at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Tiffany Rachal performs during the service.

Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Vice President Kamala Harris attends the funeral.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Former New Orleans mayor Mitc Landrieu is recognized during the service.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner speaks during the funeral service.

undefined/AP

undefined/AP

Feb. 1

Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, and his wife Keeta Floyd, attend the funeral.

Andrew Nelles/AP

Andrew Nelles/AP

Feb. 1

Rev. Dr. Rosalyn Nichols speaks to the funeral attendees.

Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Sharpton, left, listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the service.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

People attend the funeral service.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Sharpton delivers the eulogy.

Andrew Nelles/AP

Andrew Nelles/AP

Feb. 1

Vice President Harris, left, sits with RowVaughn and Rodney Wells during the funeral.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

The crowd responds to Sharpton's eulogy of Tyre Nichols.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Feb. 1

Attorney Crump speaks during the funeral.

Pool/Reuters

Pool/Reuters

Feb. 1

Attendees applaud Crump's remarks.

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Andrew Nelles/Pool-The Tennessean/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook