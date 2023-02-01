Photos: The scene during the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Photography
The funeral of Tyre Nichols included a eulogy from the Rev. Al Sharpton and remarks by Ben Crump, the civil rights lawyer representing Nichols’s family. Vice President Harris also attend the service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, along with families of other victims of police violence.
Nichols, 29, was stopped by police over an alleged traffic violation and died three days after the Jan. 7 beating. Videos were released Friday, leading to protests and putting a national spotlight on Memphis police.
Credits
