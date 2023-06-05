Apple’s new headset isn’t the first. Check out what came before it.

Photography
Apple is expected to unveil perhaps its most ambitious new product in years — a mixed-reality headset reportedly called the Reality Pro — at its Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, Calif., on Monday.
But Apple is a little late to the party.
Rivals have been developing headsets and wearable devices that immerse you in new experiences or add digital imagery to your view of the real world for close to a decade now.
Here’s a look at some of those devices.
A lightweight wearable device originally pitched as a sort of daily companion.
Announced: 2012
Features: You could use it to view turn-by-turn walking directions and share live video with friends watching in Google Hangouts.
Status: After a wave of early hype, Google decided against selling Glass to regular people — instead, it focused on developing it as a tool for business use. The company discontinued the project in early 2023.
One of the first truly popular VR headsets.
Announced: 2012
Features: Oculus VR — and later Facebook/Meta, which acquired the company for $2 billion in 2014 — developed multiple prototypes before releasing a $599 consumer model in 2016. The Rift’s wide field of view and its smooth head tracking made virtual experiences feel truly immersive, but it had to be connected to a powerful PC.
Status: Meta discontinued the Rift series of headsets in 2021; it now focuses on its popular Quest models.
Gaming VR headsets designed to be used with Sony’s popular PlayStation consoles.
Announced: 2014, under the code name Project Morpheus
Features: The original PSVR headset wasn’t as sophisticated as rival options from Facebook and HTC, but its low price and tight connection to the popular PlayStation 4 made VR more accessible.
Status: That first headset was a surprise hit, leading the company to release a PSVR2 headset for use with the PlayStation 5 in early 2023.
A shell of a VR headset powered by a Samsung smartphone stuck inside it.
Announced: 2014
Features: Because your smartphone did nearly all of the work, the best thing about the Gear VR was its low price at the time — models ranged between $99 and $199.
Status: Samsung hasn’t made a Gear VR headset — or any other kind of extended reality gadget — since 2018. That could change soon with help from partners Google and Qualcomm.
A mixed reality headset mainly for professional use.
Announced: 2015
Features: Unlike VR headsets, HoloLens was best known for its transparent displays, which let you see the world around you as the headset overlaid digital imagery.
Status: Microsoft spent years pitching HoloLens — and its sequel — to schools, businesses and even the military. But in early 2023, Microsoft made cuts to the HoloLens team as part of a series of layoffs.
Sunglasses with cameras embedded.
Announced: 2016
Features: You could share photos and videos from your perspective with friends who used Snapchat. Snap tried to make them look stylish because many other wearables certainly weren’t.
Status: Snap seems to have moved on from the concept, developing glasses that use augmented reality. Regular people still can’t buy a pair of those “next generation” lenses.
Google’s attempt at a low-cost mobile VR headset, similar to Gear VR.
Announced: 2016
Features: The company made two generations of this fabric-clad, phone-based headset, known for its simple setup and support for different Android phones. It was cheap, too — prices ranged from $79 to $99.
Status: Google discontinued its support for Daydream in 2019 but is handling the software for future headsets from companies like Samsung.
Meta’s popular series of stand-alone virtual reality headsets
Announced: 2018
Features: The Quest headsets were built around mobile chipsets, which helped make them reasonably light and power efficient. The Quest series is known for its sizable library of apps and their relatively low cost, plus features like hand tracking and the ability to connect to PCs to access even more content.
Status: The Quest series is still going strong; Meta will launch its Quest 3 headset this year, with a starting price of $499.
A $1,099 VR headset from Taiwan-based HTC
Announced: 2023
Features: It can act as a stand-alone headset or connect to a PC when needed. A slew of external cameras let you lock yourself inside VR experiences as well as view the world around you. With a little fiddling, it can fold up for easy transporting, too.
Status: Unveiled at CES 2023, and HTC is updating its software based on user feedback.
