A visual comparison of the coronations of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles

Europe
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in the British monarchy’s first coronation since 1953. Much has changed since the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, nearly 70 years ago — although at the heart of the ceremonial day are traditions dating back hundreds of years.
To get from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, Charles traveled along an approximately 1.4-mile route — down the Mall, as the road connecting the palace with Trafalgar Square is known, then down Whitehall Road and Parliament Street, through Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary. Unlike his mother Queen Elizabeth, Charles took the same route back to Buckingham Palace after his coronation.
Queen Elizabeth’s return procession on June 2, 1953 was roughly 4.5 miles long and took two hours to complete, according to the royal household. It was designed so that she and the thousands who accompanied her on foot and on horseback “could be seen by as many people as possible.”
Queen Elizabeth traveled to and from Westminster Abbey in 1953 in the Gold State Coach, a carriage built in the 18th century and drawn by eight horses, which has been used in every coronation of a British monarch since William IV in 1831. The carriage is impressive but, according to those who have ridden in it, not very comfortable. It is about 23 feet long and 12 feet tall, and can’t go faster than a human on foot. Decades after her coronation, Queen Elizabeth said that the journey was “horrible,” and the carriage is “not meant for traveling in at all.”
By contrast, King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled from Buckingham Palace to the abbey in the Diamond Jubilee Coach — a more modern contraption that was created in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. However, they did travel in the Gold State Coach after leaving Westminster Abbey, so the uncomfortable carriage still made an appearance.
Charles was crowned with the same crown as his mother, St. Edward’s Crown. The crown was made in 1661 for King Charles II to replace a medieval crown that had been melted down about a decade prior. According to the Royal Collection Trust, St. Edward’s Crown is “not an exact replica of the medieval design,” but “it follows the original in having four crosses-pattée and four fleurs-de-lis, and two arches.
It is made up of a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines. The crown has a velvet cap with an ermine band.”
Both Queen Elizabeth and King Charles were anointed away from the cameras. Church officials call this the “most sacred” — and the most private moment — of the coronation.
More than 2,200 people were invited to attend the service at London’s Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the crown on the king’s head. The attendees included foreign delegations from about 200 countries and 100 heads of state. Dignitaries were seated in blocs, according to protocol, and royal family members sat in the front pews.
The guest list was limited by the regular capacity of Westminster Abbey — a restricted list compared with the attendees at the coronation of the young Elizabeth II in 1953. At the time, 8,000 people were packed into the abbey, requiring special tiered seating to be set up inside the historic church.
In June 1953, when Charles was 4 years old, he became “the first child to witness his mother’s coronation as Sovereign,” according to the royal household. He even received a personalized, hand-painted invitation to attend the celebration. But at that age, sitting through a nearly three-hour ceremony can be a big ask — and an iconic photo appears to show Charles looking bored while sitting between his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, at Westminster Abbey.
By contrast, Charles’s elder son, Prince William, is 40 years old. In the final stage of the coronation, after Charles was seated on his throne, William knelt before his father, placed his hands between Charles’s hands, and pledged loyalty to him.
“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God,” he said, before kissing his father on the cheek.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was more of a solo act. Her husband, Prince Philip, helped organize the day. And he was the one to kneel at her feet, proclaiming himself to be “your liege man of life and limb, and of earthly worship.”
In contrast, this was a coronation for the king’s wife, Camilla, too.
The invitations and the liturgy released by the Church of England ahead of the coronation called her “Queen Camilla,” rather than queen consort — the culmination of a dramatic evolution for someone once called “the other woman” in Charles’s life.
Unlike the coronation of Queen Elizabeth, the coronation of King Charles aimed to portray the religious diversity of Britain, with members of other faiths taking part.
After his coronation, King Charles III and members of the royal family stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to people assembled below.
Queen Elizabeth II did the same 70 years ago. This aligned with a philosophy she was thought to hold about the role of the monarchy in British life. “We have to be seen to be believed,” she has been quoted as saying.
