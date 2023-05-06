A visual comparison of the coronations of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles

To get from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, Charles traveled along an approximately 1.4-mile route — down the Mall, as the road connecting the palace with Trafalgar Square is known, then down Whitehall Road and Parliament Street, through Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary. Unlike his mother Queen Elizabeth, Charles took the same route back to Buckingham Palace after his coronation.

Queen Elizabeth’s return procession on June 2, 1953 was roughly 4.5 miles long and took two hours to complete, according to the royal household. It was designed so that she and the thousands who accompanied her on foot and on horseback “could be seen by as many people as possible.”