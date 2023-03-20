Photography

In photos: Washington cherry blossoms near peak bloom

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 20, 2023

The National Park Service declared that the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin reached their penultimate stage of development on March 18, meaning peaking bloom should occur within the next several days.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

The blossoms are now at Stage 5, known as “puffy white” — when most of their flowers are just about to open up. Some trees are already flowering.

March 20

The blooming cherry blossoms are seen along the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

The cherry blossoms in the shadow of the silhouetted U.S. Capitol.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

A pedestrian walks near the blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

Framed by the blossoms, Mayowa Amosu, center, dances to music with friends near the Tidal Basin to celebrate the first day of spring.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

People gather near the blossoms along the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

The blossoms are illuminated by a camera flash.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 20

A runner passes a blooming cherry tree.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Even though temperatures have been cooler than normal for the better part of the past 10 days, the blossom buds hit Stage 5 out of 6 at their third-earliest date on record since 2004. The exceptionally warm February and start to March pushed the blossoms through their first four stages at near-record haste.

March 19

People gather at the Tidal Basin to view blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 19

Blooming cherry blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 19

People walk under the blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 19

Pedestrians are framed by blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 19

Stacey Schacter, right center, and Susan Schacter picnic under the cherry trees.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

The blossoms endured freezing temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings but were unharmed. Leslie Frattaroli, a natural resources program manager at the Park Service said in an email that peak bloom will probably occur between Tuesday and Thursday but that the blossoms are moving slowly because of the chilly temperatures.

March 19

People take photos of the blossoms on the Tidal Basin.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 19

People take in the view of the blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 19

Blossoms frame the Washington Monument.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 19

People gather to view and photograph the blossoms.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 19

A pedestrian walks along the Tidal Basin as the blossoms frame the Thomas Jefferson Memorial.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Text by Jason Samenow