In photos: Washington cherry blossoms near peak bloom

The National Park Service declared that the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin reached their penultimate stage of development on March 18, meaning peaking bloom should occur within the next several days.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post
The blossoms are now at Stage 5, known as “puffy white” — when most of their flowers are just about to open up. Some trees are already flowering.
Even though temperatures have been cooler than normal for the better part of the past 10 days, the blossom buds hit Stage 5 out of 6 at their third-earliest date on record since 2004. The exceptionally warm February and start to March pushed the blossoms through their first four stages at near-record haste.
The blossoms endured freezing temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings but were unharmed. Leslie Frattaroli, a natural resources program manager at the Park Service said in an email that peak bloom will probably occur between Tuesday and Thursday but that the blossoms are moving slowly because of the chilly temperatures.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Text by Jason Samenow