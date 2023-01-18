Photos: The scene in Annapolis for the inauguration of Wes Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor

Photography
With his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Wes Moore was sworn in Wednesday to become Maryland’s first Black governor and only the third elected in U.S. history.
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Moore, an author, combat veteran and former chief of a poverty-fighting nonprofit, took the oath of office at the State House in Annapolis, just blocks away from a dock where Africans, forced into the slave trade, arrived in America to be sold.
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Bryan Woolston/AP
Bryan Woolston/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook