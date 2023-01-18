Photography

Photos: The scene in Annapolis for the inauguration of Wes Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 18, 2023

With his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Wes Moore was sworn in Wednesday to become Maryland’s first Black governor and only the third elected in U.S. history.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Moore, an author, combat veteran and former chief of a poverty-fighting nonprofit, took the oath of office at the State House in Annapolis, just blocks away from a dock where Africans, forced into the slave trade, arrived in America to be sold.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Jan. 18

Governor-elect Wes Moore, center, and Lt. Governor-elect Aruna Miller participate in s wreath laying ceremony at the Kunta Kinte memorial on the docks before the inauguration in Annapolis, Md.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Jan. 18

Moore holds his son, James, while listening to the invocation during a wreath laying ceremony.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Jan. 18

Moore along with his wife, Dawn Flythe, and their two children, James and Mia, walk to the Maryland State House following a wreath laying ceremony prior to the inauguration.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Jan. 18

A man shades his eyes with a print edition of the Baltimore Banner before the inauguration ceremony.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jan. 18

Moore and his wife lead the march to the State House.

Julia Nikhinson/AP

Julia Nikhinson/AP

Jan. 18

Members of the public arrive for the inauguration ceremony at the Maryland State House.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jan. 18

People take a selfie in front of the Governor's Mansion before the inauguration.

Julia Nikhinson/AP

Julia Nikhinson/AP

Jan. 18

Attendees take their seats before the inauguration.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jan. 18

Nana Malaya, center, of Washington, joins members of the Meki's Tamire Polynesian Arts Group as they dance a luau at the inauguration.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jan. 18

Oprah Winfrey walks to the State House.

Julia Nikhinson/AP

Julia Nikhinson/AP

jan. 18

Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan arrives for Moore's inauguration.

Julia Nikhinson/AP

Julia Nikhinson/AP

Jan. 18

Moore, with his family, is sworn in as Maryland's 63rd governor as state Supreme Court chief justice Matthew Fader administers the oath inside the State House.

Bryan Woolston/AP

Bryan Woolston/AP

Jan. 18

Moore celebrates after being sworn in.

Bryan Woolston/AP

Bryan Woolston/AP

Wes Moore sworn in, making history as Md.’s first Black governor

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook