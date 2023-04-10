Photography

In photos: The scene at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 10, 2023

About 30,000 people, most of them children, were expected to participate in the Easter Egg Roll festivities in nine waves between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, the White House said.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Participants included military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors, including those from the USS Delaware and the USS Gabrielle Giffords. Both Navy vessels that are sponsored by the first lady. Tickets for the general public were distributed through an online lottery.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

The egg roll was the second hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady. The event was not held in 2021, Biden’s first year in office, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

Chip and Stefanie Fletcher and their daughter, Maddie, 6, of Tampa Bay, Fla., take family photos as they wait for the president, first lady and Easter bunnies to make an appearance during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

April 10

Folks wait for the start of the Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

April 10

A mother and child wait to take part in the egg roll.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

April 10

Children collect eggs.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

April 10

A child collects an egg at the White House.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

April 10

Cartoon characters and mascots were on hand for the event.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

April 10

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, flanked by the Easter bunnies, deliver remarks from the White House balcony.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

Guest participate in the egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

Biden greets guests.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

Biden takes a selfie with guests during the event.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

The president and first lady, left, participate in the egg roll.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

The crowd of guests at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

Children participate in the egg roll event on the South Lawn.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

Biden greets a guest during the egg roll.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband Chasten Buttigieg and their children, Penelope and Joseph, take part in the event.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

The Easter bunnies prepare to go on live television.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

April 10

Decorations at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

April 10

Children collect eggs on the South Lawn.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

April 10

Children collect eggs as one of the Washington Nationals "Racing Presidents" attends the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

More from the Post

In Photos: Easter scenes from around the world

LSU wins NCAA basketball title, Tennessee House expels two Democrats and more of the week’s best photos

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook