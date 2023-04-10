In photos: The scene at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll

Photography
About 30,000 people, most of them children, were expected to participate in the Easter Egg Roll festivities in nine waves between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, the White House said.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
Participants included military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors, including those from the USS Delaware and the USS Gabrielle Giffords. Both Navy vessels that are sponsored by the first lady. Tickets for the general public were distributed through an online lottery.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post
The egg roll was the second hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady. The event was not held in 2021, Biden’s first year in office, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
