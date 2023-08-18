This browser does not support the video element.

Photography

Wildfire forces entire capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories to evacuate

By Jintak Han and Julie Yoon | Aug 18, 2023

All 20,000 residents of Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, were ordered to evacuate as a massive wildfire raced toward the town.

CTV

A plume of wildfire smoke rises behind Yellowknife on Sunday.

Smoke rises over Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

A satellite image shows the extent of the fire burning near Yellowknife on Wednesday.

The fire approaching Yellowknife, located north of the Great Slave Lake deep within the Canadian wilderness, had already burned more than 400,000 acres of land by Thursday and is the latest blaze in Canada’s worst wildfire season in history, which has scorched a total of more than 33 million acres — an area equivalent to nine Connecticuts.

A fire burns near the road as people flee Yellowknife on Wednesday.

Jay Bulckaert and Robin Wasicuna clear trees from a backyard in Yellowknife on Wednesday.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces climb up a hill on their way to build fire breaks near Yellowknife on Wednesday in preparation for an incoming fire.

In addition to regular firefighters, Canada has enlisted the help of the Canadian Armed Forces and even foreign firefighters from as far away as South Africa to help battle the record blaze.

Sgt. Avery Parle tells the crowd waiting outside a school in Yellowknife on Thursday to get registered for an evacuation flight.

People line up outside of a school to register to be evacuated from Yellowknife on Thursday.

People wait in a school gym after registering for evacuation from Yellowknife on Thursday.

Authorities ordered Yellowknife’s evacuation on Wednesday in anticipation of the fire.

A single road, the Yellowknife Highway, connects Yellowknife to the rest of Canada by land. As the evacuation order took place, the highway was swamped with a line of fleeing residents stretching for miles on end.

This browser does not support the video element.

Yellowknife residents leave the city on Yellowknife Highway, the only highway to the community, on Wednesday.

Maria Varela, a nurse, hands out packed lunches to people lined up for fuel near the Yellowknife Highway in Fort Providence on Thursday.

A road sign provides updates on traffic conditions along the Yellowknife Highway on Wednesday.

The other way out of Yellowknife is by plane. The government said more than 1,000 people were airlifted from Yellowknife on Thursday on evacuation flights, but many had to be turned away despite waiting in line for hours, after the flights reached capacity. A further 21 evacuation flights were scheduled for Friday, the government added.

Passengers from Yellowknife arrive in Vancouver after being evacuated on Thursday.

Jamie Fradsham gathers her family's belongings at an airport in Edmonton, Alberta, after evacuating their home in Yellowknife on Thursday.

Yellowknife evacuee Audrey Henderson holds her hedgehog Dome after arriving in Edmonton, Alberta, on Thursday.

Hundreds of other fires surrounded the Great Slave Lake, prompting evacuations on the other side of the lake, especially around the town of Hay River. More than 230 fires are active in the Northwest Territories alone, authorities said.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

A wildfire burns south of Enterprise in the Northwest Territories on Thursday.

People walk to a Royal Canadian Air Force transport plane while being evacuated from an approaching wildfire in Hay River in Canada's Northwest Territories on Monday.

Hay River evacuee Tanisha Edison, who is four days away from having a baby, and her family, including daughter Delilah Betsaka, make their way to an evacuee center in St. Albert, Alberta, on Wednesday.

In addition to the Northwest Territories, Canada also faces thousands of wildfires in other regions, including British Columbia.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a meeting with ministers and senior officials to ensure essential supplies, affordable airfares and government support for those affected by the fires.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han; video production by Julie Yoon