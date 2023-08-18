Wildfire forces entire capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories to evacuate

Photography
All 20,000 residents of Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, were ordered to evacuate as a massive wildfire raced toward the town.
CTV
Sylvia Webster/AFP/Getty Images
Pat Kane/Reuters
NASA Earth Observatory/AFP/Getty Images
The fire approaching Yellowknife, located north of the Great Slave Lake deep within the Canadian wilderness, had already burned more than 400,000 acres of land by Thursday and is the latest blaze in Canada’s worst wildfire season in history, which has scorched a total of more than 33 million acres — an area equivalent to nine Connecticuts.
NASA Earth Observatory/AFP/Getty Images
Jordan Straker/AFP/Getty Images
Pat Kane/Reuters
Master Cpl. Alana Morin/Canadian Armed Forces/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
In addition to regular firefighters, Canada has enlisted the help of the Canadian Armed Forces and even foreign firefighters from as far away as South Africa to help battle the record blaze.
Master Cpl. Alana Morin/Canadian Armed Forces/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
Authorities ordered Yellowknife’s evacuation on Wednesday in anticipation of the fire.
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
A single road, the Yellowknife Highway, connects Yellowknife to the rest of Canada by land. As the evacuation order took place, the highway was swamped with a line of fleeing residents stretching for miles on end.
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
Reuters
Pat Kane/Reuters
Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press/AP
Pat Kane/Reuters
The other way out of Yellowknife is by plane. The government said more than 1,000 people were airlifted from Yellowknife on Thursday on evacuation flights, but many had to be turned away despite waiting in line for hours, after the flights reached capacity. A further 21 evacuation flights were scheduled for Friday, the government added.
Pat Kane/Reuters
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters
Amber Bracken/Reuters
Amber Bracken/Reuters
Hundreds of other fires surrounded the Great Slave Lake, prompting evacuations on the other side of the lake, especially around the town of Hay River. More than 230 fires are active in the Northwest Territories alone, authorities said.
Amber Bracken/Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press/AP
Canadian Forces/Reuters
Jason Franson/The Canadian Press/AP
In addition to the Northwest Territories, Canada also faces thousands of wildfires in other regions, including British Columbia.
Jason Franson/The Canadian Press/AP
On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a meeting with ministers and senior officials to ensure essential supplies, affordable airfares and government support for those affected by the fires.
Jason Franson/The Canadian Press/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han; video production by Julie Yoon