Coloring Snow, a photographer’s unique approach to covering a storm

MINNEAPOLIS — This week, more than a foot of snow fell on this city. When snow falls, it covers everything in white. It feels, then, like everything is blank, like all of the detail of the landscape is erased.
Nicole Neri
But snow itself is incredibly detailed, both as it falls and after. The only reason it may not always feel that way is because it’s so bright and a singular color. Bringing in light, shadows and colors in photographs lets us see more of what’s really happening as snow falls.
Nicole Neri
Nicole Neri
I love seeing the shapes the wind carves in fallen snow. It makes clean, flowing hills and valleys that look like sand dunes. These shapes can be difficult to see, and even harder to photograph in the shadowless light of a snowstorm.
Nicole Neri
In one photo, I brought in two flashes, each covered in a different color of cellophane. By lighting the top of a snowdrift in one color and lighting the shadow it casts in another color, we can clearly see the waving line of a snowdrift and its more textured face.
Nicole Neri
Nicole Neri
Every snowfall, I’m struck by how sparkly the snow is when the sun returns. I’ve been fascinated, because it doesn’t seem like something so soft and featureless should sparkle so brightly.
Nicole Neri
In one photo, I used these lights to help me understand why snow looks the way it does. In cold enough conditions, the snowflakes keep their crystal structures even as they rest on the ground, reflecting light like a diamond would. Up close, a fresh snow is a delicate structure. I was shocked to find full, intact snowflakes and cleanly broken crystalline arms. This detail is completely invisible without bright lights.
Nicole Neri
Nicole Neri
Nicole Neri
Nicole Neri
Working this way helps me answer the question: “What would this look like if I could see more of it?”
Nicole Neri
What I found is that the snowfall is much more intricate than it appears to be.
Nicole Neri
Nicole Neri
Nicole Neri
Credits
Photo Editing and Production by Amanda Voisard