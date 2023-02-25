Photography

Coloring Snow, a photographer’s unique approach to covering a storm

By Nicole Neri | Feb 25, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — This week, more than a foot of snow fell on this city. When snow falls, it covers everything in white. It feels, then, like everything is blank, like all of the detail of the landscape is erased.

Nicole Neri

But snow itself is incredibly detailed, both as it falls and after. The only reason it may not always feel that way is because it’s so bright and a singular color. Bringing in light, shadows and colors in photographs lets us see more of what’s really happening as snow falls.

Nicole Neri

Heavy snow falls around a small tree in front of purple lights.

Snow falls among the few remaining leaves of a maple tree, lit by blue and gold lights.

Nicole Neri

Nicole Neri

I love seeing the shapes the wind carves in fallen snow. It makes clean, flowing hills and valleys that look like sand dunes. These shapes can be difficult to see, and even harder to photograph in the shadowless light of a snowstorm.

Nicole Neri

In one photo, I brought in two flashes, each covered in a different color of cellophane. By lighting the top of a snowdrift in one color and lighting the shadow it casts in another color, we can clearly see the waving line of a snowdrift and its more textured face.

Nicole Neri

Snow falls under magenta and green lights onto a snowdrift about three feet high.

Nicole Neri

Nicole Neri

Every snowfall, I’m struck by how sparkly the snow is when the sun returns. I’ve been fascinated, because it doesn’t seem like something so soft and featureless should sparkle so brightly.

Nicole Neri

In one photo, I used these lights to help me understand why snow looks the way it does. In cold enough conditions, the snowflakes keep their crystal structures even as they rest on the ground, reflecting light like a diamond would. Up close, a fresh snow is a delicate structure. I was shocked to find full, intact snowflakes and cleanly broken crystalline arms. This detail is completely invisible without bright lights.

Nicole Neri

Snow gathers on a pair of pants under magenta and blue lights.

Nicole Neri

Nicole Neri

Blue lights reveal whole snowflakes resting on the ground.

Nicole Neri

Nicole Neri

Whole snowflakes are seen under orange lights resting on the ground.

Nicole Neri

Nicole Neri

Working this way helps me answer the question: “What would this look like if I could see more of it?”

Nicole Neri

What I found is that the snowfall is much more intricate than it appears to be.

Nicole Neri

Snow falls under blue and magenta lights.

Nicole Neri

Nicole Neri

Snow falls around a crab apple tree under orange and green lights.

Nicole Neri

Nicole Neri

Credits

Photo Editing and Production by Amanda Voisard