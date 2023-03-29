Deal ‘evolving’ to protect Ukrainian nuclear plant at risk of catastrophe

World
KYIV, Ukraine — Proposals to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power plant are “evolving” amid increasing clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area, the head of the United Nations’ atomic energy watchdog said during a visit to the site.
Rather than the preferred solution, an end to hostilities in the area around the site, which has proved futile to negotiate, the agency is exploring a different potential solution: a narrow focus on protecting the facility itself, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told reporters Wednesday at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “But it is a work in progress, I would say. We are working with both governments.”
The visit and Grossi’s renewed push to secure a deal to safeguard the plant come as fighting in the area is expected to escalate in coming weeks with the arrival of Western military equipment to support Ukrainian forces and as muddy terrain along the front becomes more passable. Such fears, Grossi said, make efforts to protect against a nuclear accident more urgent.
Grossi had visited the plant once before since it was occupied by Russian forces last year. The plant’s six reactors are offline, but the cooling system still needs a supply of electricity to function. Ongoing clashes have previously forced the plant to shift to backup generators when its connection to the electrical grid has been cut. Grossi said Wednesday that the situation has not improved since his last visit.
Regular use of artillery in the area and a buildup of military forces along the nearby front line have heightened tensions. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of launching strikes that risk putting the plant in danger.
Grossi had previously called for a protection zone around the plant, but the idea was opposed by Ukrainian and Russian leaders. Ukraine is demanding the return of the facility and surrounding territory. Russia claims the presence of its forces are a guarantee against nuclear disaster.
Moving forward, Grossi said he will focus on “realistic, viable proposals.” He has previously stated that negotiations are specific to the plant and not aimed at securing a broader cease-fire.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using the plant as “radiation blackmail” after meeting with Grossi earlier this week and warned, “The longer Russia occupies the ZNPP, the greater will be the threat to the security of Ukraine, Europe and the world.”
There is little interest in any deal short of the withdrawal of Russian forces from the nuclear power plant, according to the Ukrainian deputy mayor of Enerhodar, the city where the plant is located.
“The situation will only become less dangerous when the station is returned to the Ukrainian side,” Ivan Samoyduk said. He said deep distrust made proposals of a protection zone a non-starter.
Samoyduk said he is in touch with civilians and plant workers in Enerhodar who report widespread abuse and allegations of torture at the hands of Russian forces in the area.
“They intimidate, they do everything to make it impossible to have any will, any independence,” he said, so Russia can maintain its hold on the plant and the surrounding area.
Grossi said he believes the two sides can reach an agreement based on “the fundamental principle that a nuclear power plant should not be attacked under any circumstances ... and it shouldn’t be used to attack others.”
“A nuclear accident with radiological consequences will spare no one: Russia, Ukraine, the rest of Europe, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “This is a nuclear power plant, it’s not a military base.”
Serhii Korolchuk contributed to this report, with Annabelle Timsit and Rachel Pannett. Photo editing and production by Olivier Laurent.