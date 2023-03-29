Deal ‘evolving’ to protect Ukrainian nuclear plant at risk of catastrophe

KYIV, Ukraine — Proposals to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power plant are “evolving” amid increasing clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area, the head of the United Nations’ atomic energy watchdog said during a visit to the site.

Rather than the preferred solution, an end to hostilities in the area around the site, which has proved futile to negotiate, the agency is exploring a different potential solution: a narrow focus on protecting the facility itself, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told reporters Wednesday at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. “But it is a work in progress, I would say. We are working with both governments.”