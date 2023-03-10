Photography

Celebrating Women’s Day, spring blossoms in D.C. and more of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 10, 2023

March 8 | Paris

People take part in a march to mark International Women's Day.

Benoit Tessier/Reuters

March 7 | Washington, D.C.

A blooming magnolia tree frames the Washington Monument.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

March 8 | Silver Spring, Md.

Meade forward Jaisean Kenner (21) hauls down a rebound against Sherwood forward Bryce Johnson (33) during the Class 4A boys' semifinals.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

March 7 | Lyon, France

A man plays the trumpet in front of a barricade during a demonstration. Demonstrators were marching across France on Tuesday in a new round of protests and strikes against the government's plan to raise the retirement age to 64, in what unions hope to be their biggest show of force against the proposal.

Laurent Cipriani/AP

March 6 | Bogotá

Female voluntary recruits attend a three-month training program at a military base. After a 25-year ban, the Colombian army is once again allowing women to join its ranks through voluntary military service, which is a requirement for men.

Fernando Vergara/AP

March 9 | Birmingham, England

Dachshunds are judged in the show ring during the breeders competition on the first day of Crufts 2023 at the NEC Arena on Gun Dog day. Billed as the greatest dog show in the world, the Kennel Club event sees dogs from across the world competing for four days and the coveted Best in Show title.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

March 3 | Soda Springs, Calif.

Workers help dig out a home.

Josh Edelson/For The Washington Post

March 4 | Fort Washington, Md.

Former president Donald Trump speaks during a news conference before his speech on the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

March 5 | Selma, Ala.

President Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 58th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” a landmark event of the civil rights movement. With Biden are Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-Ala.), Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Patrick Semansky/AP

March 8 | Washington, D.C.

From left, FBI director Christopher A. Wray, U.S. Cyber Command Director Gen. Paul Nakasone, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Central Intelligence Agency Director William J. Burns testify during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

March 8 | Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

An aerial view of livestock being exported to the United States through the Jeronimo-Santa Teresa border crossing at the Chihuahua Regional Livestock Union facilities.

Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

March 9 | Kharkiv, Ukraine

Local residents gather near a crater after a rocket hit the Pisochyn neighborhood. Ukrainian authorities said that Russia fired 81 missiles across the country targeting critical infrastructure and residential buildings.

PAVLO PAKHOMENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Credits

Photo editing by Troy Witcher, Dee Swann, Stephen Cook, and Kaitlyn Dolan