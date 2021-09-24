Daily News Offerings
- Post Reports, news and analysis. Host Martine Powers and Post journalists illuminate The Post’s unparalleled reporting through expert insight, in-depth analysis and detailed accounts of how stories came together.
- Capital Weather Gang, weather. Get your D.C.-area weather update in under a minute on weekday mornings.
How to set up Flash Briefings
Enable each Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for them by name in the Skill section of your Alexa app. In the Alexa App:
- Go to “More”
- Select “Settings”
- Select “News”
- Select “Flash Briefing”
- Select “Add Content”
- Select “Search”
- Search for “Washington Post”
- Select the Flash Briefing you’d like
- Select “Enable Skill”
Then ask, “Alexa, what’s my Flash Briefing?”
How to set up News Channels
Set The Post as your News Channel in your Alexa App. In the Alexa App:
- Go to “More”
- Select “Settings”
- Select “News”
- Select “My News Channel”
- Scroll down to The Washington Post
- Select “The Washington Post”
Then ask, “Alexa, play the news?”
Podcasts:
Listen to Post podcasts by asking for them by name. For example: “Alexa, play the ‘Post Reports’ podcast from The Washington Post.” See all Post podcasts.
The Washington Post Skill
Listen to “Post Reports” on demand. To get started, just say, “Alexa, open The Washington Post.”
Android Devices
The Post is available through Google Assistant. You can get daily news briefings or listen to Post podcasts on your Android phone and Google Home devices.
Briefings
- Post Reports, news and analysis. Host Martine Powers and Post journalists illuminate The Post’s unparalleled reporting through expert insight, in-depth analysis and detailed accounts of how stories came together.
- Capital Weather Gang, weather. Get your D.C.-area weather update in under a minute on weekday mornings.
How to set up Google Assistant
Set The Post as one of your news shows. In the Google Assistant app:
- Select your profile icon
- Select “Assistant Settings”
- Select “News”
- If you have “News Briefings” option selected, select add shows
- If you have the “News Update” option selected, add The Washington Post as a news source
Then ask the Google Assistant, “Okay, Google, play the news.”
Podcasts
Listen to Post podcasts by asking for them by name. For example: “Okay, Google, play the ‘Post Reports’ podcast from The Washington Post.” See all Post podcasts.
iOS Devices
The Post is available via Siri on your iOS device, You can get a daily news briefing or listen to Post podcasts.
Daily News Offerings
- Post Reports, news and analysis. Host Martine Powers and Post journalists illuminate The Post’s unparalleled reporting through expert insight, in-depth analysis and detailed accounts of how stories came together.
How to set up Siri
To listen, say, “Hey, Siri, play the latest news from The Washington Post.”
Podcasts
Listen to Post podcasts by asking for them by name. For example: “Hey, Siri, play 'Canary’ from The Washington Post.” See all Post podcasts.