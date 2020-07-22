Behind the story: ‘The test of their lives’

Behind the story: ‘The test of their lives’ Cover Image
Washington Post education reporter Laura Meckler takes listeners behind the reporting for her story “The test of their lives,” in which she spent months watching a public-school teacher and his students confront the challenges of life without a classroom.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
RSS

About All Told

Starting April 2020, All Told is sharing a special, ongoing series of firsthand stories from Americans living through the coronavirus pandemic.
All All Told episodes
All podcasts

In this episode

Share your thoughts about this show and other Washington Post podcasts: washingtonpost.com/podcastsurvey

Get vital coronavirus news from The Post for free: 

Interested in hearing other intimate stories about how the pandemic has reshaped people’s lives? The Washington Post produced a special audio series for the “All Told” podcast, which features first-person accounts from around the country as Americans grapple in different ways with life during the coronavirus. Listen to the episodes here:


Explore more first-person accounts of the pandemic:

About All Told

Starting April 2020, All Told is sharing a special, ongoing series of firsthand stories from Americans living through the coronavirus pandemic.
All All Told episodes
All podcasts