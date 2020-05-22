‘I'll be getting my degree in the mail, but that has me feeling hollow’

‘I'll be getting my degree in the mail, but that has me feeling hollow’ Cover Image
With her college graduation canceled, Rachel Leach had to process the significance of her achievement in solitude — revisiting memories of her journey out of poverty. She shared recordings with The Post from May 9 to 18.
About All Told

Engaging stories, important issues, new perspectives. Each episode offers the opportunity to see the world through new eyes, and brings to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
In this episode

Listen to a week in Rachel's life, in her own words.

