‘I'll be getting my degree in the mail, but that has me feeling hollow’
With her college graduation canceled, Rachel Leach had to process the significance of her achievement in solitude — revisiting memories of her journey out of poverty. She shared recordings with The Post from May 9 to 18.
About All Told
Engaging stories, important issues, new perspectives. Each episode offers the opportunity to see the world through new eyes, and brings to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
In this episode
Listen to a week in Rachel's life, in her own words.
Share your story
Tell us how your life has changed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and help us share first-person accounts of life during the pandemic.
Previous episodes:
- 'Good luck, everybody'
- 'You never signed up for this’
- ‘I cannot hold it all’
- 'For me, it’s all the blues'
- 'First thing's first, I gotta beat this game'
- ‘It is a pretty significant hole in the system’
- ‘We grew up in agriculture—we’ve had a lot of experience of going without’
Get vital coronavirus news from The Post for free:
- Sign up for the newsletter: washingtonpost.com/virusnewsletter
- Read the latest coverage: washingtonpost.com/coronavirus
- Subscribe to our daily news podcasts: washingtonpost.com/podcasts
Explore more first-person accounts of the pandemic:
About All Told
Engaging stories, important issues, new perspectives. Each episode offers the opportunity to see the world through new eyes, and brings to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.