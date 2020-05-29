‘Midland is trending on Twitter, and Donald Trump is tweeting about us’
A massive dam failure in Midland, Mich., left an entire community literally underwater during the coronavirus pandemic. Jacob May, a high school senior who saw the devastation ravage his hometown, shared recordings with The Post from April 25 to May 23.
