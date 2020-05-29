‘Midland is trending on Twitter, and Donald Trump is tweeting about us’

‘Midland is trending on Twitter, and Donald Trump is tweeting about us’ Cover Image
A massive dam failure in Midland, Mich., left an entire community literally underwater during the coronavirus pandemic. Jacob May, a high school senior who saw the devastation ravage his hometown, shared recordings with The Post from April 25 to May 23.
Listen for free
Add to a podcast app
ApplePodcasts
GooglePodcasts
Stitcher
Spotify
TuneIn
RadioPublic
RSS

About All Told

Starting April 2020, All Told is sharing a special, ongoing series of firsthand stories from Americans living through the coronavirus pandemic.
All All Told episodes
All podcasts

In this episode

Listen to May’s experience, in his own words.


Share your story
Tell us how your life has changed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and help us share first-person accounts of life during the pandemic.

Previous episodes:

Get vital coronavirus news from The Post for free: 

Explore more first-person accounts of the pandemic:

About All Told

Starting April 2020, All Told is sharing a special, ongoing series of firsthand stories from Americans living through the coronavirus pandemic.
All All Told episodes
All podcasts