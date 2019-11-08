The other Frankfurt: an East German city grapples with identity

4 years ago, Germany kept its borders open to a surge of refugees. Many of them settled in Frankfurt Oder, a city in eastern Germany. Now, longtime residents and new arrivals are grappling on an intimate level with changes that have polarized Europe.

Engaging stories, important issues, new perspectives. All Told is about people -- about the struggles and triumphs of those living inside some of the biggest issues facing our country, about those whose stories rarely get told, and about what it means to be human in today's world.

After German reunification, many in the former East Germany felt like they were on the losing side of history. They had lived under communism for 40 years, but suddenly the entire political system and its ideas were eradicated. And when refugees and migrants came there to build a new home, Frankfurters had one more thing to get used to: an influx of foreigners into their largely homogenized city. In Frankfurt Oder, we see how newcomers have changed the city, and how the newcomers, in turn, have been changed by Frankfurt.





Photo: Nanna Heitmann for The Washington Post





Related articles:



