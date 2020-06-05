‘We just had one of our many talks about being a black boy in America’

Amid the Washington protests, Dr. Yetunde Patrick reopened her dentist office — juggling Covid-19 concerns and staff shortages while watching her city burn and teaching her son about his blackness. She shared recordings with The Post from May 28 to June 3
In this episode

Listen to this tumultuous week Dr. Patrick's life, in her own words.


