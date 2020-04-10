'You never signed up for this'

Alaa Daghlas, a physician assistant at a Bronx hospital, contracted covid-19. She let us into her world March 30-April 7 as she grappled with the decision to return to work after her recovery, and prepared for her first day on the frontlines.

This is Alaa Daghlas's story, in her own words.





