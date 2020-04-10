'You never signed up for this'

Alaa Daghlas, a physician assistant at a Bronx hospital, contracted covid-19. She let us into her world March 30-April 7 as she grappled with the decision to return to work after her recovery, and prepared for her first day on the frontlines.
The second episode in our series peers inside the life of Alaa Daghlas, a physician assistant at a Bronx hospital. From March 30-April 7 she kept audio diaries and recordings that she shared with The Post.

Daghlas contracted covid-19 while working at the hospital, and spent her time in self-isolation finding more masks for her hospital and preparing to return to her work on the front lines.

This is Alaa Daghlas's story, in her own words.

Previous episodes:

Previous episodes:

Previous Episode
'Good luck, everybody'
March 2020 was the month when coronavirus changed everything in the United States. It quickly upended American lives, including that of Minnesota librarian Annie Wrigg.
Friday, April 3, 2020
Next Episode
‘I cannot hold it all’
Mary Eaton, a minister for the homeless community in Boston, spent Holy Week helping a group of people whose isolation and hardship is worsening with the pandemic. She shared recordings and audio diaries with The Post from April 3 to 10.
Friday, April 17, 2020
