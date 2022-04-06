Facebook
Episode 1: "That's what you get"
Episode 1: "That's what you get"

What it took to get a no-knock warrant in Monroe County, Mississippi.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Episode 1: "That's what you get"
Episode 1: "That's what you get"Katty Huertas/The Washington Post

Sheriff’s deputies burst through the front door of a man’s home as he slept. He said they pointed a gun at his head and ransacked his home in search of drugs and cash. The no-knock search warrant they used was threadbare. But that wasn’t the worst of it.


The Washington Post’s Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca started identifying unusual warrants almost from the moment they began their investigation into no-knock raids. When Jenn looked more closely at documents from a rural county in Mississippi, she got a startling view into how little it took to execute a no-knock warrant in Monroe County.

Previous Episode
Introducing "Broken Doors"

An unusual warrant. A pattern of questionable no-knock raids. A reporting thread that just kept going. "Broken Doors" is a new investigative podcast series from the Washington Post. Hosted by Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca.

Thursday, March 24, 2022
Introducing "Broken Doors"
Next Episode
Episode 2: "Why y'all had to go in that way?"

A family confronts a sheriff after a deadly no-knock raid.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Episode 2: "Why y'all had to go in that way?"
