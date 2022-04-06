Episode 3: "You're interrogating me"

Face to face with a sheriff and a judge.
After hearing from survivors of no-knock raids and learning about the deadly consequences, we put our questions directly to the sheriff and the judge who had allowed these raids in Monroe County. People in the community still live in fear as Ricky Keeton’s family continues their battle for justice.
Face to face with a sheriff and a judge.
After hearing from survivors of no-knock raids and learning about the deadly consequences, we put our questions directly to the sheriff and the judge who had allowed these raids in Monroe County. People in the community still live in fear as Ricky Keeton’s family continues their battle for justice.
A family confronts a sheriff after a deadly no-knock raid.