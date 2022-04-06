Facebook
Episode 3: "You're interrogating me"
Episode 3: "You're interrogating me"

Face to face with a sheriff and a judge.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Episode 3: "You're interrogating me"
Episode 3: "You're interrogating me"Katty Huertas/The Washington Post

After hearing from survivors of no-knock raids and learning about the deadly consequences, we put our questions directly to the sheriff and the judge who had allowed these raids in Monroe County. People in the community still live in fear as Ricky Keeton’s family continues their battle for justice.

