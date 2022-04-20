Episode 4: "The blink of an eye"

The minutes between approval for a no-knock warrant and a deadly raid.
On July 25, 2019, a Black man was killed during a no-knock raid on a motel room in Louisiana. His fiancee was also inside. An investigation into what led up to the fatal shooting reveals the speed with which it happened — and raises questions about electronic warrants, a relatively new technology being adopted by law enforcement agencies around the country.
Face to face with a sheriff and a judge.