Episode 6: "You having citizens getting shot, and you having police getting shot."
No-knocks are risky for people on both sides of the door. How did we get here – and what does the future look like?

Wednesday, May 4, 2022
A man accused of killing an officer during a no-knock raid speaks from jail about the risks to people on both sides of the door. As we investigate the history of these raids, we put our questions to him and the mother of Breonna Taylor, both of whom are pushing for an end to no-knocks. We’ll also hear from people who say this tactic is necessary. How did we get here – and what does the future look like?

A man accused of killing an officer during a no-knock raid speaks from jail about the risks to people on both sides of the door. As we investigate the history of these raids, we put our questions to him and the mother of Breonna Taylor, both of whom are pushing for an end to no-knocks. We’ll also hear from people who say this tactic is necessary. How did we get here – and what does the future look like?

