A new inquiry phase and a new revelation: Your guide to the first public impeachment hearing

Complete with contentious moments between lawmakers and insight into facts from key witnesses, the first day of impeachment hearings was eventful. Reporter Elise Viebeck breaks down new information and major moments from the day.

