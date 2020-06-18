An ‘erratic’ and ‘stunningly uninformed’ commander in chief: Inside Bolton’s book

The Washington Post obtained a copy of former national security advisor John Bolton’s memoir. White House reporter Josh Dawsey on what’s in it, the escalating legal battle around it and whether it may influence the 2020 presidential election.

“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history with insight into how our government works, how to understand ongoing events, and what happens when branches of government collide.

John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Trump, wrote a book,“The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.” The book offers a portrait of President Trump as an erratic and ignorant leader who often places his own personal whims above the national interest.





But whether Americans will get to read the book is the subject of an escalating legal battle between Bolton and the Justice Department. The White House says the book contains classified material. Bolton’s attorney says the book doesn’t and that the material underwent a rigorous government review process.





First, on Tuesday, the administration filed a civil lawsuit against Bolton, a conservative who has worked in Republican administrations for decades and was a longtime contributor to Fox News.





Then late Wednesday, things escalated when the Justice Department sought an emergency order from a judge to block the book’s publication altogether.





The Washington Post, meanwhile, obtained a copy of Bolton’s memoir. On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, White House reporter Josh Dawsey explains what’s in the book, what the fallout has looked like thus far, and whether it will have much political influence as we get closer to the 2020 presidential election.





