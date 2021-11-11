Facebook
Are Biden's vaccine mandates an overreach of presidential power?

Now that the Biden administration has released rules for vaccine and testing mandates, court battles are starting to heat up. The Post’s labor reporter, and a legal expert, weigh in on what the future might hold for Biden’s vaccine workforce rules.

Thursday, November 11, 2021
The Biden administration, over the past few months, has announced vaccine and testing mandates for a huge portion of the American workforce.


These mandates apply to federal workers, federal contractors and most health-care workers, and last week, the administration finally released rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees.


Now that the details are out there, President Biden is facing a lot of pushback — in political discourse, but also in the courts.


On this week’s episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, Post labor reporter Eli Rosenberg and Wendy Parmet of the Center for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University School of Law explain the intersection of presidential power and vaccine mandates, with insight into how the ongoing court battles might play out.


Add to a podcast app
In a major upset for Democrats Tuesday, Republican Glenn Youngkin eked out a victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race. Today, we look at the results of that election, and others, to understand the nation one year after the divisive 2020 elections.

Wednesday, November 3, 2021
