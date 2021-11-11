Are Biden's vaccine mandates an overreach of presidential power?

The Biden administration, over the past few months, has announced vaccine and testing mandates for a huge portion of the American workforce.





These mandates apply to federal workers, federal contractors and most health-care workers, and last week, the administration finally released rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees.





Now that the details are out there, President Biden is facing a lot of pushback — in political discourse, but also in the courts.





On this week’s episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, Post labor reporter Eli Rosenberg and Wendy Parmet of the Center for Health Policy and Law at Northeastern University School of Law explain the intersection of presidential power and vaccine mandates, with insight into how the ongoing court battles might play out.





