Biden lays out a new path for Democrats. Is it too late?

Democrats have had a politically challenging winter — one that’s ended with President Biden’s approval rating plunging to new lows.





Now, Democrats are hoping to turn things around, with only eight months before the midterm elections. Biden used his State of the Union address earlier this week to try to chart a new path for his party and his agenda. He seems to be using this moment to pivot, emphasizing his administration’s centrist agenda items and new policies like calls for an end to shutdowns and school closures.





But some in his party have said it may be too late. Are his critics right?





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, White House reporter Sean Sullivan helps assess whether it’s too late for a political course correction with such little time before the midterms. Biden’s made his priorities clear, but will the Democratic Party follow suit? And how might those choices play out at the polls in November?



