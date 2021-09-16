Biden mandates vaccines for millions. Can he do that?

How can vaccine mandates effectively be enforced across the country? What precedent is there in history and law? And how do Americans and business owners feel about President Biden's executive orders mandating immunization?

Last week, President Biden ordered all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. He also required most health-care facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid funding to vaccinate their employees. And he compelled all federal employees to get immunized, too.





Through the power of executive orders, Biden issued mandates designed to affect tens of millions of Americans. But with no federal verification system and a persistent group of the workforce vehemently refusing the vaccine, these mandates may be easier said than done.





On this week’s episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb helps answer questions like: How can these mandates effectively be enforced across the country? Republicans argue that these mandates are an infringement on civil liberties. Will that argument hold up in court? And how do the American people feel about all of this?



