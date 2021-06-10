Biden says ‘America is back’ on the world stage. Is it?

Can Biden rally the world’s democracies to meet today's challenges? And what might this trip reveal about the Biden foreign policy doctrine? On this episode, White House reporter Anne Gearan weighs in from Europe, as she travels with President Biden.

President Biden is traveling abroad this week on his first international diplomacy trip since taking office.





Biden has big plans for this trip. He’s meeting with allies, attending the Group of Seven and NATO summits, and on the final day of the trip, he plans to meet with one of the United States’ toughest adversaries: Russian President Vladimir Putin.





Biden has spent years representing the United States overseas — first as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and then as President Barack Obama’s vice president. But his goals for this trip are notably ambitious.





Among the main items Biden plans to address with allies are climate change, trade and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He wrote that he wants to“realize America’s renewed commitment to our allies and partners.” His approach comes now, after former president Donald Trump’s transactional populism defined much of U.S. foreign policy over the past four years.





In a speech Biden made to U.S. troops at a British air base Wednesday, he said he wants to show the world that“America is back.”





So can Biden achieve the goals he has outlined for this trip? Can he rally the world’s democracies to meet the expansive challenges of today? And what might this trip reveal about Biden’s foreign policy doctrine and what we can expect of U.S. global standing in the years to come?





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we talk with White House reporter Anne Gearan as she travels with the president through Europe.





