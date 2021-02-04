Biden says he wants to reunite migrant families. It won’t be easy.

Families are still separated years after President Trump's policy ended. Latin America correspondent Kevin Sieff on the experiences of some migrant families. Plus, immigration policy expert Ali Noorani explains what it would take to reunite families.

President Biden signaled to the country this week that he’s hoping to turn the page from one of the most controversial chapters of the Trump presidency — the separation of migrant parents from their children in American custody.





In 2017, the Trump administration wanted to prosecute as many border-crossing offenses as possible. That effort meant that parents were prosecuted while children were detained separately.





The policy caused serious backlash from both parties, from Americans who were shocked to see the United States pulling families apart on its own soil.





Eventually, President Donald Trump reversed course and ended the policy in 2018. But for many families, years later, their hardship is not over.





Thousands of families are still separated. Now, the Biden administration is taking on the ambitious task of bringing them back together.





But can Biden successfully do that? What will it really take to locate and reunite parents and children who have been apart, in different countries, for years?





On Tuesday, Biden signed several executive orders on immigration. The orders were aimed at reviewing and potentially reversing some Trump administration policies that had been designed to deter migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.





Immigration was a policy area where the Trump administration made a lot of changes. So, what else will Biden seek to undo and how will his era of immigration policy be defined?





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Latin America correspondent Kevin Sieff reports from Mexico City about families who are still separated. And immigration policy expert Ali Noorani of the National Immigration Forum explains what it would take to reunite families and what Biden’s up against if he wants to bring U.S. immigration policy to its pre-Trump state.





