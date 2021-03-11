Biden signed a $1.9 trillion bill. How much relief will Americans feel?

Will low income Americans feel their lives change in tangible ways? On the other hand, might a fast-growing economy cause big problems? Plus, how might Biden make sure Americans know the government is responsible for some of economic changes they see?

Will low income Americans feel their lives change in tangible ways? On the other hand, might a fast-growing economy cause big problems? Plus, how might Biden make sure Americans know the government is responsible for some of economic changes they see?

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Thursday afternoon.

The plan is one of the largest federal responses to an economic downturn that Congress has ever enacted.





It aims to boost growth in 2021 to the highest level in decades and its policies are designed to reduce the number of Americans living in poverty by a third.





But with this legislation, Biden faces a political risk. Only Democrats supported the measure in Congress. And some experts warn that all of this money could overheat the economy and lead to inflation down the road.





There has been plenty of coverage about the relief bill by now, but I kept focusing on three questions as I tried to understand how Americans would experience the changes this measure will bring.





First, is this enough money? Will middle- and low-income Americans feel their lives change in tangible ways? Or, on other hand, is it too much money? Will a fast-growing economy cause even bigger problems?





And lastly, how might the Biden administration make sure Americans know the government is responsible for some of the economic changes they experience? Are there lessons Biden can learn from the last time he helped pass a major stimulus package, as vice president in 2009?





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Post economic correspondent Heather Long explains what proponents of the American Rescue Plan hope it will accomplish, Sophie Collyer of the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University lays out its impact on low-income Americans, and Obama administration economist Jason Furman compares 2021 to 2009.





