Biden vs. the delta variant

The delta variant raises new challenges for the Biden administration: Will they change their approach to masking? What steps can they take to combat vaccine disinformation and get more Americans vaccinated? And is the economy at risk of another meltdown?
Just a few months ago, it seemed as though the United States was on a path to put the coronavirus behind us. But since then, the delta variant has caused spikes in cases nationwide.

And that reality means the White House is facing myriad challenges.

The Biden administration has celebrated the chance for vaccinated people to remove their masks. It has championed the vaccine uptake rates. And it has touted the rapid economic recovery.

But now, the delta variant is threatening to put each of those things in jeopardy. And the White House is debating how to respond to meet the challenges ahead.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporters Dan Diamond and Heather Long answer questions such as: Will the Biden administration change its approach to masking? What steps can the White House take to combat vaccine disinformation and get more of the country vaccinated? And is the economy at risk of another meltdown?

Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Biden vs. the delta variant

The delta variant raises new challenges for the Biden administration: Will they change their approach to masking? What steps can they take to combat vaccine disinformation and get more Americans vaccinated? And is the economy at risk of another meltdown?
Just a few months ago, it seemed as though the United States was on a path to put the coronavirus behind us. But since then, the delta variant has caused spikes in cases nationwide.

And that reality means the White House is facing myriad challenges.

The Biden administration has celebrated the chance for vaccinated people to remove their masks. It has championed the vaccine uptake rates. And it has touted the rapid economic recovery.

But now, the delta variant is threatening to put each of those things in jeopardy. And the White House is debating how to respond to meet the challenges ahead.

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporters Dan Diamond and Heather Long answer questions such as: Will the Biden administration change its approach to masking? What steps can the White House take to combat vaccine disinformation and get more of the country vaccinated? And is the economy at risk of another meltdown?

Previous Episode
Should the U.S. government still invest in space?
How does NASA fit in when billionaires fly to space? What are Biden’s plans for the space agency and how much of Trump’s initiatives does he plan to continue? And, ultimately, why should the government still invest in space exploration at all?
Thursday, July 15, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.