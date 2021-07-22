Biden vs. the delta variant

The delta variant raises new challenges for the Biden administration: Will they change their approach to masking? What steps can they take to combat vaccine disinformation and get more Americans vaccinated? And is the economy at risk of another meltdown?

Just a few months ago, it seemed as though the United States was on a path to put the coronavirus behind us. But since then, the delta variant has caused spikes in cases nationwide.





And that reality means the White House is facing myriad challenges.





The Biden administration has celebrated the chance for vaccinated people to remove their masks. It has championed the vaccine uptake rates. And it has touted the rapid economic recovery.





But now, the delta variant is threatening to put each of those things in jeopardy. And the White House is debating how to respond to meet the challenges ahead.





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporters Dan Diamond and Heather Long answer questions such as: Will the Biden administration change its approach to masking? What steps can the White House take to combat vaccine disinformation and get more of the country vaccinated? And is the economy at risk of another meltdown?



