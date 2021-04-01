Biden’s big bet on big government

How did Biden become a president with an ambitious agenda for major government expansion? Where will his proposals position him in history? And is he likely to accomplish much of what he’s put forth? The Post’s Dan Balz weighs in.

A few weeks ago, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s widespread proposal that allocated trillions of dollars to help the country climb out of the covid-19 pandemic.





This week, Biden laid out a massive infrastructure plan, and a path for even more government expansion down the road.





These efforts reflect what’s now clear about Biden’s approach to his presidency: He’s using this moment as an opportunity for major expansion, and his administration believes that the full resources of the federal government can conquer some pretty big problems.





In the rollout of his ambitious agenda, Biden suggested that this moment is on par with the biggest government expansions in American history — like the New Deal or the Great Society. But how fair is his comparison?





How have attitudes around government expansion changed in recent years, and how might the politics of big government affect how far Biden can actually go from here?





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we’re looking at Biden’s path toward his pro-government expansion presidency, where his big proposals could position him in history and whether he’s likely to actually accomplish much of what he’s put forth.





