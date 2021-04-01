Biden’s big bet on big government

How did Biden become a president with an ambitious agenda for major government expansion? Where will his proposals position him in history? And is he likely to accomplish much of what he’s put forth? The Post’s Dan Balz weighs in.
A few weeks ago, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s widespread proposal that allocated trillions of dollars to help the country climb out of the covid-19 pandemic.

This week, Biden laid out a massive infrastructure plan, and a path for even more government expansion down the road.

These efforts reflect what’s now clear about Biden’s approach to his presidency: He’s using this moment as an opportunity for major expansion, and his administration believes that the full resources of the federal government can conquer some pretty big problems.

In the rollout of his ambitious agenda, Biden suggested that this moment is on par with the biggest government expansions in American history — like the New Deal or the Great Society. But how fair is his comparison? 

How have attitudes around government expansion changed in recent years, and how might the politics of big government affect how far Biden can actually go from here?

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we’re looking at Biden’s path toward his pro-government expansion presidency, where his big proposals could position him in history and whether he’s likely to actually accomplish much of what he’s put forth.

Related reading and episodes
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS

Biden’s big bet on big government

How did Biden become a president with an ambitious agenda for major government expansion? Where will his proposals position him in history? And is he likely to accomplish much of what he’s put forth? The Post’s Dan Balz weighs in.
A few weeks ago, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s widespread proposal that allocated trillions of dollars to help the country climb out of the covid-19 pandemic.

This week, Biden laid out a massive infrastructure plan, and a path for even more government expansion down the road.

These efforts reflect what’s now clear about Biden’s approach to his presidency: He’s using this moment as an opportunity for major expansion, and his administration believes that the full resources of the federal government can conquer some pretty big problems.

In the rollout of his ambitious agenda, Biden suggested that this moment is on par with the biggest government expansions in American history — like the New Deal or the Great Society. But how fair is his comparison? 

How have attitudes around government expansion changed in recent years, and how might the politics of big government affect how far Biden can actually go from here?

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we’re looking at Biden’s path toward his pro-government expansion presidency, where his big proposals could position him in history and whether he’s likely to actually accomplish much of what he’s put forth.

Related reading and episodes
Previous Episode
Do presidents have the power to stop mass shootings?
After tragedies in Colorado and Georgia, Biden has pledged to tighten gun laws. But the country has been here before, in the aftermath of mass shootings. Regardless of which party is in power, little reform has happened. Will this time be different
Thursday, March 25, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Post Reports Series Cover Image
Unparalleled reporting, insight and analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.