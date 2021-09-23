Biden’s climate agenda is bold. Is it enough?

In this episode, as President Biden address the U.N. for the first time since taking office, we revisit a conversation from August about the climate’s "unprecedented" state and Biden’s big goals toward repairing it. Can his agenda succeed?

In this episode, from August 12, Washington Post reporter Brady Dennis lays out the details of this summer’s U.N. climate report and explains what’s happening in Washington. Climate activist, Jamal Raad of Evergreen Action assesses whether he thinks Biden’s plans go far enough.