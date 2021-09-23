Biden’s climate agenda is bold. Is it enough?

President Biden has made some pretty big promises when it comes to climate change policy.
In this episode, from August 12, Washington Post reporter Brady Dennis lays out the details of this summer’s U.N. climate report and explains what’s happening in Washington. Climate activist, Jamal Raad of Evergreen Action assesses whether he thinks Biden’s plans go far enough.
