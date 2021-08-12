Biden’s climate agenda is bold. Is it enough?

Climate legislation moves forward as a U.N. report warns that humans have pushed the climate into "unprecedented" territory unless greenhouse gas pollution falls dramatically. President Biden has big goals to cut that pollution. Will his agenda succeed?

President Biden has made some pretty big promises when it comes to climate change policy.

He’s also set a goal to cut the nation’s emissions by at least 50 percent by the end of this decade.





And since his tenure began, the Biden administration has taken steps to meet that goal and to define climate as a key priority.





Some of the administration’s efforts on this front were rewarded this week, as the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. In it were billions of dollars dedicated to countering climate change and helping the nation recover from climate disasters. Democrats also took steps this week toward a bigger bill supporting even more clean energy programs.





If these two bills pass, they’ll invest billions of dollars in a clean energy future for the United States.





This action in Washington comes at a critical moment as a major U.N. report from Tuesday warns that humans have pushed the climate into dangerous, unprecedented territory unless greenhouse gas pollution falls dramatically.





So will proposed actions from the Biden administration get us there? Do advocates feel Biden is going far enough to tackle climate change? And what happens next?





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporter Brady Dennis lays out the details of the U.N. climate report and explains what’s happening in Washington. Climate activist, Jamal Raad of Evergreen Action assesses whether he thinks Biden’s plans go far enough.



