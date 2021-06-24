Biden’s evolution on criminal justice

The Biden administration is supporting a bill that would end the sentencing disparity in crack and powder cocaine offenses. But that disparity exists largely because of bills President Biden spearheaded in 80s and 90s. How much has Biden evolved?
On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced support for a bill that would end the sentencing disparity in certain drug offenses.

The Equal Act would also give people who were convicted or sentenced for a federal cocaine offense a resentencing. But that sentencing disparity between crack cocaine and powder cocaine offenses exists largely because of the person who’s endorsing their reform: President Biden.

In 1986, as a senator, Biden crafted the very bill that enacted these differences. And in 1994, Biden spearheaded a crime bill that has come to be seen by many as overly harsh to communities of color. This week, Biden’s endorsement of the Equal Act — to undo some of what he set in motion in the’80s and’90s — is the latest evidence that the president has evolved on criminal justice since his time in the Senate.

But how far has he come? On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, we examine the factors that have contributed to Biden’s latest decisions on criminal justice reform.

