Biden’s response to Putin’s invasion

Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine in what U.S. officials say is an attempt to topple the democratically-elected, pro-Western government. The U.S. and its allies responded with massive sanctions. Will they work to deter Russia?

Thursday, February 24, 2022
Loading...

For weeks, the United States has been warning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration had been taking steps to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine, including imposing a new round of sanctions earlier this week, placing economic penalties on Russia. Those actions were ultimately not enough to stop Putin who, early Thursday, began a full scale bombardment of Ukraine from multiple directions, advancing toward the capital of Kyiv.


President Biden has since escalated the U.S. response with a more extensive round of sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy.


For Biden, this crisis is becoming another pivotal moment in his presidency. He has vowed, repeatedly, that no U.S. troops will fight in Ukraine.


So, without sending troops, how effective can Biden really be at stopping Russia from invading further? Will new rounds of sanctions work? And how does a president who’s reluctant to get involved in another conflict balance that desire with U.S. obligations to allies and Ukraine?


On this week’s episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, national security reporter John Hudson lays out Biden’s response to Russia’s latest moves and explains where things go from here.


