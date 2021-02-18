Biden’s shifting benchmarks for reopening schools

Can President Biden come through on this promise of reopening most schools within his first 100 days? How much can the president influence when and how schools welcome students back into the classroom? And what are the political consequences?

When can students safely return to schools?





Nearly one year into the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, this is one of the country’s major questions, with an answer that feels difficult and elusive.





President Biden has promised on the campaign trail and since taking office that he can put the country on a path to in-person learning. He’s vowed to reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office.





But Biden’s promises have also been vague at times, and the specifics of how to help the country open more schools still aren’t clear.





Biden faces a complicated political predicament. Teachers unions are a loyal constituency for the president, and trying to balance pressures from the unions with pressures from parents and students puts Biden in a dicey position. Plus, Republicans have united around a message that Democrats are ignoring data and keeping students home in response to union pressure.

What’s more, the decisions at a local school level aren’t exactly dictated by the decisions in Washington.





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, national education reporter Laura Meckler explains some of the challenges Biden faces in his efforts to reopen schools. Plus, we hear from the head of a teachers union and a high school student about how decisions in Washington are affecting their lives.









