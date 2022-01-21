Facebook
Biden’s struggle to tackle ‘four historic crises’ at once

After one year in office — with the country still facing several historic crises, simultaneously — Washington Post reporters set out to answer this question: What has Biden done about the four crises he pledged to address?

Friday, January 21, 2022
Candidate Joe Biden, on the campaign trail, made four big promises. He offered four pledges to the American people on which they could set their expectations for his presidency and judge his performance.


One year since his inauguration, those four crises remain central to his presidency: the fight against covid, the state of the economy, the quest for racial equity, and the battle against a changing climate.


On this week’s episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, with the country still facing these historic challenges, Washington Post reporters set out to answer a question: What has Biden done about the four crises he pledged to address?


