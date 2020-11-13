Does Trump’s refusal to concede put national security at risk?

Experts are concerned that the president's unwillingness to start a transition threatens our country’s safety by denying President-elect Joe Biden resources and intelligence. Shane Harris explains the risks when a president blocks a smooth transition.

In a typical election year, votes are counted, a candidate is projected to win, the losing candidate concedes — and there you have it. A presidential transition begins.





This year, things are ... different.





On Saturday it became clear that Joe Biden had won the election and would become the 46th president of the United States. President Trump, though, has refused to concede. He’s repeatedly, falsely alleged voter fraud and launched several lawsuits to contest the results — most of which have failed.





Trump’s appointees and allies have since supported his refusal to initiate a peaceful transfer of power.





The White House has instructed government agencies to block cooperation with the Biden transition team. A Trump appointee at the General Services Administration has refused to sign paperwork that releases millions in preallocated dollars to fund the transition. That paperwork also gives Biden’s team access to agency officials and information.





And some of that information is key to our national security. Many experts in public service have expressed concern that these unprecedented moves by the president threaten our country’s safety by denying Biden resources, intelligence and other important information to make his transition smoothly.





So how much is at risk when a president-elect doesn’t get the intelligence, funds and information he needs? How does this protracted transition alter the country’s position on the global stage? And once the election results are certified, will Trump’s actions change?





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, David Marchick, director of the Center for Presidential Transition at the Partnership for Public Service, explains how transitions normally work. And Washington Post national security reporter Shane Harris unpacks the ways Trump’s blocking of the formal transition process can harm our nation’s safety.





