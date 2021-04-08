How a voting law ignited a culture war

Since Georgia passed its new voting law, corporations, Congress and consumers have responded in ways that introduce big questions. Among them: How will the GOP grapple with its fraying relationship with corporate America over social and cultural issues?
Last month, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new voting bill into law. And since then, the controversy over the bill has escalated.

Opponents of the law call it an attack on voting rights that limits voting access, especially for minority groups. Kemp and other Republicans in Georgia, though, insist the opposite — that the law expands voter access.

In response to the law, Major League Baseball announced it would be finding a new location for its All-Star Game, which was scheduled to be played in Atlanta this July. And Georgia-based corporations like Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines have been publicly critical of the law after boycotts threatened their operations.

Now, Republicans are condemning those corporations. That’s an unusual position for the historically pro-business party.

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Biden has offered some nuanced messaging. He’s called the Georgia voting law“sick” and“un-American,” but he’s also cautioned that boycotts and canceled events could harm wage earners.

So where does the GOP stand now, as it tries to grapple with the party’s increasingly fraying relationship with corporate America over social and cultural issues? How will the White House and Democrats respond going forward? And does any of this actually change the Georgia law or the actions of other states as they consider similar election legislation?

On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporters Amy Gardner and Marianna Sotomayor explain what’s in the Georgia law and how the response to it — from corporations, Congress, activists and the White House — has ignited a culture war.

