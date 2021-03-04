How to fix our democracy? Start in Kindergarten.

A new report draws a line from today’s civics crises to a long-standing failure to effectively teach American government and history in our public schools. On this episode, we explain what the potential outcomes for civic engagement.

A new report draws a line from today’s civics crises to a long-standing failure to effectively teach American government and history in our public schools. On this episode, we explain what the potential outcomes for civic engagement.

When President Biden took office, he pledged to“restore the soul of America."

Biden promised that his administration would emphasize civility in an effort to bring the country together and restore trust.





But the reality Biden faces is that he’s governing a nation with citizens who are susceptible to misinformation and who still question the legitimacy of his presidency.





False claims of election fraud are just one way our democracy has been tested over the past year. We’ve seen violence and civil unrest, an attack on the U.S. Capitol, death threats against public health officials, and a general feeling of bitterness and anger toward our politics.





These events have contributed to a lack of faith in American institutions. Last year, the Pew Research Center marked trust in government at a historic low.

So how can the country overcome this? How can the country rebuild trust in its institutions and slow the spread of misinformation, as Biden says he hopes to do?





It turns out, a group of academics, historians and educators have a plan that they think can address these critical problems. And that plan starts in the classroom.





On this episode of the“Can He Do That?” podcast, Washington Post reporter Joe Heim and Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg of Tufts University explain the details of a report released this week that draws a line from today’s civics crises to a long-standing failure to effectively teach American government and history in public schools.





Related reading and episodes