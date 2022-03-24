Facebook
In Europe, Biden hopes to keep U.S. allies together

President Biden is in Europe this week, making stops in Belgium and in Poland in hopes of keeping the Western alliance united and showcasing American leadership. How much further will the allies go in support of Ukraine?

Thursday, March 24, 2022
President Biden is in Europe this week. He’s making stops in Belgium and in Poland in hopes of keeping the Western alliance united and showcasing American leadership.


But it won’t be an easy task, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heads into its second month, with no clear end in sight.


It remains unclear just how far Biden and U.S. allies are prepared to go to punish Russia and strengthen Ukraine’s defenses. The West has already issued broad sanctions against Moscow and provided billions of dollars in military assistance to Kyiv.


In this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, we talk to White House reporter Tyler Pager from Brussels about how much further the U.S. and NATO allies will go in support of Ukraine, and whether Biden’s trip is likely to be more symbolic or more substantive, with real takeaways for next steps to combat an unrelenting Russia.


Some lawmakers hope to set up an independent probe into the country’s pandemic response, after months of contentious and partisan oversight efforts in Congress. Would this probe avoid politics and help us understand how to fight future pandemics?

Thursday, March 17, 2022
