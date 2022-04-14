Inside Biden’s Ukraine strategy

It’s been almost two months since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded the Eastern European country of Ukraine. It was a move that the United States had been forewarning for months and was immediately met with a swift response from President Biden.





This invasion could be one of the strongest tests of Biden’s foreign policy promises: that he would restore America’s standing abroad, and that the United States would lead the fight against authoritarian aggression around the world.





But amid this crisis in Ukraine, Biden’s goals have proved challenging. That’s in part because he’s the same president whose unwavering commitment to get the United States out of military conflicts led to a very messy withdrawal from Afghanistan last year — a withdrawal that, for many, challenged faith in Biden as an effective world leader.





So how has Biden’s experience with Afghanistan informed his current choices in Ukraine? We’ve spent a lot of time diving into Biden’s history with global leadership, war and American intervention. What can all of that tell us about Biden’s response in Europe now?





On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, we talk to White House bureau chief Ashley Parker about this chapter of Biden’s evolution on American involvement in foreign war is playing out in Europe.





