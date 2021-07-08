Inside the Trump White House during the pandemic response

Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta have spent months looking back to the early days of the pandemic in the United States at the nightmare scenario that played out when covid-19 and an underprepared federal government collided.
As members of the Trump administration jockeyed for power on the coronavirus task force and debated the politics of mask wearing, the coronavirus was ripping through the country. Paletta and Abutaleb report that the crux of the pandemic came down to that unprepared, disorganized federal response.
On this episode, Post Reports host Martine Powers talks to Paletta and Abutaleb about their new book is“Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History.”
Previous Episode
As Americans celebrates the country's founding, we examine the presidency. How is a president’s leadership measured over time, and how do cultural moments change our historical perception? We offer insight from C-SPAN's Presidential Historians Survey.
Thursday, July 1, 2021