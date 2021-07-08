Inside the Trump White House during the pandemic response

On this episode, Post Reports host Martine Powers talks to two Post reporters who reported on chaos in the early days of the pandemic including details about how sick President Trump was and his proposal to send infected Americans to Guantánamo.
Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta have spent months looking back to the early days of the pandemic in the United States at the nightmare scenario that played out when covid-19 and an underprepared federal government collided. 

As members of the Trump administration jockeyed for power on the coronavirus task force and debated the politics of mask wearing, the coronavirus was ripping through the country. Paletta and Abutaleb report that the crux of the pandemic came down to that unprepared, disorganized federal response.

On this episode, Post Reports host Martine Powers talks to Paletta and Abutaleb about their new book is“Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History.” 

