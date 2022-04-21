Is ‘defund the police’ dead for Democrats?

President Biden has been consistent about his support for police. For many activists, though, Biden’s calls to “fund the police” can feel a bit like betrayal.





Biden gained momentum in his run for the presidency as calls for police reform grew after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd. Then-candidate Biden knelt with demonstrators during protests against police brutality across the United States. He met with families of victims and promised change.





But since getting elected, the Biden administration has remained adamant that defunding the police is not the answer. In fact, more funding, proper training and community policing have been at the center of Biden’s agenda. Republicans, meanwhile, have insisted that Democrats are trying to destroy or eliminate police departments, and they’ve repeatedly said that Democrats are soft on crime.





Republican tactics have been effective — especially as crime rates increase in major cities across the country. Many Democrats and the White House are loudly distancing themselves from the call to “defund the police” in an attempt to save their majorities as the midterms approach.





Biden did promise police reform, but his efforts have largely stalled. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act hasn’t moved forward, and loose guidelines in the American Rescue Plan are allowing communities to continue funding their police departments as they always have.





So as the midterms get closer, can the White House and Democrats clarify messaging on police reform? On this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast, White House reporter Cleve Wootson helps explore whether it’s too late for Biden to make significant progress on police reform. Plus, with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and activist JaNaé Bates we focus on reform efforts in Minneapolis — the city where George Floyd was killed.





