Is it time for an independent probe into the pandemic response?

After our country faces a crisis, many Americans and lawmakers want to figure out what went wrong and how to prevent similar crises in the future.





One way is for Congress to set up panels to investigate what happened. But, as with many things in Congress, partisan panels tend to devolve into political theater with volatile hearings and little fact finding.





Sometimes, to get to the heart of the matter, the next step is to move to a bipartisan investigation called an independent probe or independent task force. The goal of these probes is for a bipartisan group of lawmakers and experts to work together, seek out the truth and gather lessons for the future — outside some of the politicking.





This week, we saw a push in the Senate to set up an independent probe into the country’s pandemic response across both the Trump and Biden administrations. The proposal came after months of congressional oversight efforts that have become increasingly contentious. There’s a long way to go before this independent probe can happen, but this episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast explores whether these independent investigations are, in fact, more successful at steering clear of politics, and why this particular probe might be critical to helping our country fight pandemics in the future.





